Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The property was being renovated with new modern grey painting and wooden tile in kitchen, living room and master bedroom. The bathroom has grey modern vanity. The first picture is what it will look like after renovation.

Available May 1, 2019.

Open floorplan with wood burning fireplace gives you plenty of room for the family. Formal dining area in front of the home and a breakfast area overlooks the large, treed backyard. 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 baths, 2 car garage.