Richardson, TX
243 Canyon Valley Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:43 PM

243 Canyon Valley Drive

243 Canyon Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

243 Canyon Valley Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
Stunningly remodeled midcentury modern home with 4 bedrms & an epic entertainment layout. Enter into the open with hand-scraped wood floors and a fireplace to cozy up to the full bar. The formal dining has an abundance of light & view of the courtyard pool ideal for relaxation & entertainment. Retreat to your spacious master bedrm which boasts hand-scraped floors & relax in the luxurious master bathrooms' custom shower & tub. The large window & sky light in the master bath presents an alluring open concept. Two side yards ideal for a zen garden and pet-friendly space. New PVC plumbing, furnace, & tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have any available units?
243 Canyon Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have?
Some of 243 Canyon Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Canyon Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Canyon Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Canyon Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Canyon Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 Canyon Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Canyon Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Canyon Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Canyon Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Canyon Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Canyon Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

