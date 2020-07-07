All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
2226 Lawnmeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2226 Lawnmeadow Drive

2226 Lawnmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2226 Lawnmeadow Drive, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Richardson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have any available units?
2226 Lawnmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have?
Some of 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Lawnmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richardson.
Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Lawnmeadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District