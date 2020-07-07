2226 Lawnmeadow Drive, Richardson, TX 75080 Canyon Creek
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Richardson is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. home has over sized living and dinning room as well as garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
