143 Trellis Pl

Townhouse for Lease in Richardson - Newly painted throughout! Location! Location! Location! Lovely Updated 2-Story Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Highly Desirable RISD. Close to Shopping, Schools and Park. Refrigerator is included. Must See! Don't Miss!



Please go to 31realty.net, click View Details for more information, then Contact Us to request showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. (Tenant to verify all information).



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



