Richardson, TX
143 Trellis Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

143 Trellis Pl

143 Trellis Place · No Longer Available
Location

143 Trellis Place, Richardson, TX 75081
Berkner Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse for Lease in Richardson - Newly painted throughout! Location! Location! Location! Lovely Updated 2-Story Townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Highly Desirable RISD. Close to Shopping, Schools and Park. Refrigerator is included. Must See! Don't Miss!

Please go to 31realty.net, click View Details for more information, then Contact Us to request showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. (Tenant to verify all information).

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4377172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Trellis Pl have any available units?
143 Trellis Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
Is 143 Trellis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
143 Trellis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Trellis Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Trellis Pl is pet friendly.
Does 143 Trellis Pl offer parking?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not offer parking.
Does 143 Trellis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Trellis Pl have a pool?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 143 Trellis Pl have accessible units?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Trellis Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Trellis Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Trellis Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

