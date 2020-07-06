All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1003 Woodland Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1003 Woodland Way
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:13 AM

1003 Woodland Way

1003 Woodland Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1003 Woodland Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Arapaho Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 2 living areas, 2 car garage. Backyard is great for entertaining or kids playing. Very warm and inviting. Wood laminate floors through out for beauty and easy maintenance. Large kitchen with cooktop stove and oven that leads into the breakfast nook.Rent: $2050.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Woodland Way have any available units?
1003 Woodland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Woodland Way have?
Some of 1003 Woodland Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Woodland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Woodland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Woodland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Woodland Way is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Woodland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Woodland Way offers parking.
Does 1003 Woodland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Woodland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Woodland Way have a pool?
No, 1003 Woodland Way does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Woodland Way have accessible units?
No, 1003 Woodland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Woodland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Woodland Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr
Richardson, TX 75080
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District