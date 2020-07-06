1003 Woodland Way

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful listing by Stacy McCoig with Renterâs Warehouse. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 2 living areas, 2 car garage. Backyard is great for entertaining or kids playing. Very warm and inviting. Wood laminate floors through out for beauty and easy maintenance. Large kitchen with cooktop stove and oven that leads into the breakfast nook.Rent: $2050.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one-time $150 admin fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be completed. Good rental history, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.