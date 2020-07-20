All apartments in Prosper
930 Sagebrush Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

930 Sagebrush Drive

930 Sagebrush Drive · No Longer Available
Prosper
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Gym
3 Bedrooms
Location

930 Sagebrush Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Highly sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down 3.5 baths and a 3 car gararge. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game room and expansive open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with SS appl, granite, & open to family room & formal dining room. Covered Porch, 3cm Granite, Hardwood floors throughout, Beautiful Shower details, Sprinkler System, Tankless Water Heater. New community center and pool exclusive for this area of the neighborhood. Located next to “Frontier Park”. Easily walk the trails to the parks, swim or fish in the many lakes. Excellent Prosper Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have any available units?
930 Sagebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 930 Sagebrush Drive have?
Some of 930 Sagebrush Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Sagebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
930 Sagebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Sagebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 930 Sagebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 930 Sagebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Sagebrush Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have a pool?
Yes, 930 Sagebrush Drive has a pool.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 930 Sagebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Sagebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Sagebrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Sagebrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
