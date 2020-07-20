930 Sagebrush Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Highly sought after neighborhood in Prosper, “The Lakes of Prosper” Executive home that boasts 4 large bedrooms with master down 3.5 baths and a 3 car gararge. Private baths, Study, Media room, Game room and expansive open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with SS appl, granite, & open to family room & formal dining room. Covered Porch, 3cm Granite, Hardwood floors throughout, Beautiful Shower details, Sprinkler System, Tankless Water Heater. New community center and pool exclusive for this area of the neighborhood. Located next to “Frontier Park”. Easily walk the trails to the parks, swim or fish in the many lakes. Excellent Prosper Schools.