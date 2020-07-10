9058 prestonview

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Beautiful single story ranch house with 1.29 acres of land along with the adjacent land of 1.5 acres, with private huge patio & beautiful huge sun room. All in the main location in prosper. Best school district and 10 out of 10 ratings school. All groceries, bank and medical office nearby.

5 bedrooms, huge laundry,dining, nook and built in hutch in the nook. Jack & Jill bedroom. Completely remodeled in 2016 with new appliances, fresh paint, new floor, new granite, New exterior paint.Wall paint colors in the photos attached is changed to light grey.

Application fees 50$per adult. Tenant to submit application along with drivers license copy, recent 3 months pay slip or bank statement.