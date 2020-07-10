750 Blue Ridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Drees built luxury home features a Large, open living area with hand scraped hardwood flooring and a huge island is perfect for entertaining or getting the entire family together. Gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, gas cooktop, custom cabinetry, & views of the pool. The Master suite has serene views of the pool, huge walk in shower, custom tile finishes, & large vanity. Outdoor living area features fireplace, seating area with TV, built in hot tub, lagoon style pool with stone grotto, & still has a yard for the kids. Enjoy all your music in any room with the Sonos Wireless HiFi system. Sprayed insulation in all walls resulting in significantly reduced utility bills.