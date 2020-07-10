All apartments in Prosper
750 Blue Ridge Drive

750 Blue Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

750 Blue Ridge Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Drees built luxury home features a Large, open living area with hand scraped hardwood flooring and a huge island is perfect for entertaining or getting the entire family together. Gourmet kitchen features SS appliances, gas cooktop, custom cabinetry, & views of the pool. The Master suite has serene views of the pool, huge walk in shower, custom tile finishes, & large vanity. Outdoor living area features fireplace, seating area with TV, built in hot tub, lagoon style pool with stone grotto, & still has a yard for the kids. Enjoy all your music in any room with the Sonos Wireless HiFi system. Sprayed insulation in all walls resulting in significantly reduced utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have any available units?
750 Blue Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have?
Some of 750 Blue Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Blue Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
750 Blue Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Blue Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 750 Blue Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 750 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Blue Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 750 Blue Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 750 Blue Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Blue Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 750 Blue Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 750 Blue Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

