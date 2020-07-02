All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 721 Berkshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
721 Berkshire Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:59 AM

721 Berkshire Drive

721 Berkshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

721 Berkshire Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
MOVE IN SPECIAL Get $500 off 1st full month rent if lease signed by Feb 15th. Elegant 1 story home w spacious & open layout. Premier lot with 30 ft between each neighbor. Flowing backyard with rear access to neighborhood walking path, playground, pavilion & basketball court. 10 min walk w direct route to Frontier Park. Home is equipped with GE Advantapure Reverse Osmosis System & water softener for entire home. Kitchen features oversized island with bar seating, bay window at breakfast area & stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms w tall ceilings. Flex room can be 5th bedroom. Pets OK, case by case, with non refundable pet deposit. Inquire with agent for move in special eligibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Berkshire Drive have any available units?
721 Berkshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 721 Berkshire Drive have?
Some of 721 Berkshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Berkshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Berkshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Berkshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Berkshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 Berkshire Drive offers parking.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Berkshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Berkshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Berkshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Berkshire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Berkshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Berkshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District