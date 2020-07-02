721 Berkshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL Get $500 off 1st full month rent if lease signed by Feb 15th. Elegant 1 story home w spacious & open layout. Premier lot with 30 ft between each neighbor. Flowing backyard with rear access to neighborhood walking path, playground, pavilion & basketball court. 10 min walk w direct route to Frontier Park. Home is equipped with GE Advantapure Reverse Osmosis System & water softener for entire home. Kitchen features oversized island with bar seating, bay window at breakfast area & stainless steel appliances. Generously sized bedrooms w tall ceilings. Flex room can be 5th bedroom. Pets OK, case by case, with non refundable pet deposit. Inquire with agent for move in special eligibility.