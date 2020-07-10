5821 Boulder Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW and NEVER LIVED IN TOWNHOUSE. Excellent McKinney Schools. This open floor-plan luxury two-story townhome is an end unit with an oversized 2 car garage. Light grey wood-like tile floors and vaulted ceilings welcome you into the open living area and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Upstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and OVER-SIZED walk in shower and closet! Open loft area leading you to two split bedrooms upstairs. Dryer and washer hook ups are located up in living area. Be the first to live in this luxury townhome!