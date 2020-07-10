All apartments in Prosper
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:25 AM

5821 Boulder Way

5821 Boulder Way · No Longer Available
Location

5821 Boulder Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW and NEVER LIVED IN TOWNHOUSE. Excellent McKinney Schools. This open floor-plan luxury two-story townhome is an end unit with an oversized 2 car garage. Light grey wood-like tile floors and vaulted ceilings welcome you into the open living area and kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cook top, island breakfast bar, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Upstairs Master features vaulted ceilings, double vanities and OVER-SIZED walk in shower and closet! Open loft area leading you to two split bedrooms upstairs. Dryer and washer hook ups are located up in living area. Be the first to live in this luxury townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5821 Boulder Way have any available units?
5821 Boulder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5821 Boulder Way have?
Some of 5821 Boulder Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5821 Boulder Way currently offering any rent specials?
5821 Boulder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5821 Boulder Way pet-friendly?
No, 5821 Boulder Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5821 Boulder Way offer parking?
Yes, 5821 Boulder Way offers parking.
Does 5821 Boulder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5821 Boulder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5821 Boulder Way have a pool?
No, 5821 Boulder Way does not have a pool.
Does 5821 Boulder Way have accessible units?
No, 5821 Boulder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5821 Boulder Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5821 Boulder Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5821 Boulder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5821 Boulder Way does not have units with air conditioning.

