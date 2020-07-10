4337 Coffee Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Don't miss out on this home priced $32K below build cost. Lennar Multi-generation home has over $75,000 in builder upgrades. Home has a great suite for college student, In-law, high school student, or guests that can enjoy their own entry, patio, kitchen, laundry, living room & bedroom. The main living area w the master bedroom downstairs has a huge bathroom, big walk in closet and tons of upgrades the builder does NOT offer. The bedrooms upstairs are oversized & all have Jack & Jill bathrooms. The game room & media room are perfect for fun & entertaining. Did I mention this is a smart home that can be controlled from a smart phone or via Alexa? With so many model home finishes this is great value in Prosper!