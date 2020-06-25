All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:59 PM

4251 Pavonia Lane

4251 Pavonia Ln
Location

4251 Pavonia Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
If you are looking for a place to live in NW Collin County and want the amenities of a master planned community, you are looking at the right house! Lawn maintenance and lawn watering is included, quarterly pest control is included, full access to the fitness room, community pool, clubhouse access is included and so much more! This single story villa is on a premium lot and has an open floor plan. The kitchen boasts of a large island, stainless steel appliances (including the fridge), granite countertops, and subway tile backsplash. The outdoor patio area has a pergola and great views. French doors in the study, custom barn style doors in master bedroom, and Epoxy Shield coating on the garage floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have any available units?
4251 Pavonia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 4251 Pavonia Lane have?
Some of 4251 Pavonia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4251 Pavonia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4251 Pavonia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4251 Pavonia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4251 Pavonia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4251 Pavonia Lane offers parking.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4251 Pavonia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4251 Pavonia Lane has a pool.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have accessible units?
No, 4251 Pavonia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4251 Pavonia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4251 Pavonia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4251 Pavonia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
