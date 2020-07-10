3420 Alamosa River Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1890 Sq. ft, newly-built 4-2-2 house in the Creek of legacy located in the city of Celina. Extra living room, 9-foot ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Spacious master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, and walk in closet. Large back yard and covered patio for kids play and family fun. Easy access to 380 and Dallas North Tollway. All schools are in Prosper ISD and minuets away from Prosper High School. This house comes with brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer.