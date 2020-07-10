All apartments in Prosper
3420 Alamosa River Drive

3420 Alamosa River Dr
Location

3420 Alamosa River Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Beautiful 1890 Sq. ft, newly-built 4-2-2 house in the Creek of legacy located in the city of Celina. Extra living room, 9-foot ceiling. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Spacious master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, and walk in closet. Large back yard and covered patio for kids play and family fun. Easy access to 380 and Dallas North Tollway. All schools are in Prosper ISD and minuets away from Prosper High School. This house comes with brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have any available units?
3420 Alamosa River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have?
Some of 3420 Alamosa River Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Alamosa River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Alamosa River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Alamosa River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Alamosa River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Alamosa River Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 Alamosa River Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have a pool?
No, 3420 Alamosa River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Alamosa River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Alamosa River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3420 Alamosa River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3420 Alamosa River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

