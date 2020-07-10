Brand new home in Artesia. Never been leased before. Private Master suite located on the first floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a large breakfast room. All secondary bedrooms on the top floor with a full bath and game room. Conveniently located near to 380 and Dallas North Tollway. Prosper ISD. Long term lease available. Professional property management. Owner will approve only 1 small dog under 20lbs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have any available units?
2301 Prospect Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have?
Some of 2301 Prospect Park Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Prospect Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Prospect Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Prospect Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Prospect Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Prospect Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Prospect Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have a pool?
No, 2301 Prospect Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2301 Prospect Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Prospect Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 Prospect Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 Prospect Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
