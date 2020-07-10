Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool fireplace media room extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Immaculate 4Bd-4Ba new home with pool for rent in Prosper Texas! This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood/carpet flooring, dual ovens, inline continuous water heater, pool, media room, gas range and gas fireplace. If extra storage room is what you are looking for check out the mud room, cabinet space and a open style floorplan. This 3,900 square foot home has it!



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1841-newpark-way

Copy link and paste in the search bar to view the home.



Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management, Broker

License #0375514

817-500-9408