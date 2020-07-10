All apartments in Prosper
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1841 Newpark Way

1841 Newpark Way · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Newpark Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
media room
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Immaculate 4Bd-4Ba new home with pool for rent in Prosper Texas! This home features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood/carpet flooring, dual ovens, inline continuous water heater, pool, media room, gas range and gas fireplace. If extra storage room is what you are looking for check out the mud room, cabinet space and a open style floorplan. This 3,900 square foot home has it!

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1841-newpark-way
Copy link and paste in the search bar to view the home.

Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management, Broker
License #0375514
817-500-9408

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Newpark Way have any available units?
1841 Newpark Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1841 Newpark Way have?
Some of 1841 Newpark Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Newpark Way currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Newpark Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Newpark Way pet-friendly?
No, 1841 Newpark Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1841 Newpark Way offer parking?
No, 1841 Newpark Way does not offer parking.
Does 1841 Newpark Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Newpark Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Newpark Way have a pool?
Yes, 1841 Newpark Way has a pool.
Does 1841 Newpark Way have accessible units?
No, 1841 Newpark Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Newpark Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Newpark Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Newpark Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 Newpark Way does not have units with air conditioning.

