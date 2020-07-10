1816 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**



Charming 3 bed 2 bath one-story home offers a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, an eat-in kitchen with an island, and a two-car garage. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet. This home has a split bedroom floor plan, tile entry, 2 inch blinds, lots of windows make home light and bright. Large mature trees surround the property. Easy access to SH380, Tollway & Preston!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



