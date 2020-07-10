All apartments in Prosper
1816 Ridgewood Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 7:42 AM

1816 Ridgewood Drive

1816 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Ridgewood Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed 2 bath one-story home offers a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans, an eat-in kitchen with an island, and a two-car garage. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet. This home has a split bedroom floor plan, tile entry, 2 inch blinds, lots of windows make home light and bright. Large mature trees surround the property. Easy access to SH380, Tollway & Preston!
Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
1816 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have?
Some of 1816 Ridgewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Ridgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1816 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1816 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

