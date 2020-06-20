16716 Central Garden Lane

Amenities

3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms. Stunning Two Story Entry w'Tile Floors Leads to a 1st Floor Bdrm, Full Bath & Spacious Office w'French Doors. Large Living Area w'Wood Floors, Gas FP & Tons of Natural Light is Open to the Gourmet Kitchen Complete w'Gas Cooking, Granite C-Tops & Over Sized Island with Breakfast Bar. The Downstairs Master Suite Features Duel Sinks, Granite, Soaking Tub, Walk In Shower & Great Size Closet. Upstairs Boasts Media & Game Rms, Half Bath & 2 Bdrms w'Jack & Jill Bath. The Backyard Provides a Covered Patio & Spacious Yard. Great for Entertaining! NO MUD!