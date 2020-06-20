All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 16716 Central Garden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
16716 Central Garden Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:00 AM

16716 Central Garden Lane

16716 Central Garden Ln · (214) 682-7002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms. Stunning Two Story Entry w'Tile Floors Leads to a 1st Floor Bdrm, Full Bath & Spacious Office w'French Doors. Large Living Area w'Wood Floors, Gas FP & Tons of Natural Light is Open to the Gourmet Kitchen Complete w'Gas Cooking, Granite C-Tops & Over Sized Island with Breakfast Bar. The Downstairs Master Suite Features Duel Sinks, Granite, Soaking Tub, Walk In Shower & Great Size Closet. Upstairs Boasts Media & Game Rms, Half Bath & 2 Bdrms w'Jack & Jill Bath. The Backyard Provides a Covered Patio & Spacious Yard. Great for Entertaining! NO MUD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have any available units?
16716 Central Garden Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16716 Central Garden Lane have?
Some of 16716 Central Garden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16716 Central Garden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16716 Central Garden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16716 Central Garden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16716 Central Garden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16716 Central Garden Lane does offer parking.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16716 Central Garden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have a pool?
No, 16716 Central Garden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have accessible units?
No, 16716 Central Garden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16716 Central Garden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16716 Central Garden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16716 Central Garden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 16716 Central Garden Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity