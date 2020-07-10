All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 1429 Red Rose Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
1429 Red Rose Trail
Last updated May 3 2019 at 5:36 PM

1429 Red Rose Trail

1429 Red Rose Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1429 Red Rose Trl, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WELCOME TO LILYANA!! If you are looking for an OPEN CONCEPT, lots of WOOD floors, high ceilings, GRANITE COUNTERS, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Prosper ISD, LOOK NO FURTHER…..WELCOME HOME! This barely lived in (5 month old) David Weekley beauty is ready for your furniture. Other highlights include office, mud room, utility room, huge master bath and closet, 2.5 CAR GARAGE, tankless water heater, and an awesome patio. All of the fabulous Lilyana amenities will be at your beckon call. Please come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have any available units?
1429 Red Rose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1429 Red Rose Trail have?
Some of 1429 Red Rose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Red Rose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Red Rose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Red Rose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Red Rose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Red Rose Trail offers parking.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Red Rose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have a pool?
No, 1429 Red Rose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have accessible units?
No, 1429 Red Rose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Red Rose Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Red Rose Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Red Rose Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District