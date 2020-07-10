1429 Red Rose Trail

Amenities

WELCOME TO LILYANA!! If you are looking for an OPEN CONCEPT, lots of WOOD floors, high ceilings, GRANITE COUNTERS, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Prosper ISD, LOOK NO FURTHER…..WELCOME HOME! This barely lived in (5 month old) David Weekley beauty is ready for your furniture. Other highlights include office, mud room, utility room, huge master bath and closet, 2.5 CAR GARAGE, tankless water heater, and an awesome patio. All of the fabulous Lilyana amenities will be at your beckon call. Please come see for yourself.