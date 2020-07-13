All apartments in Plano
Steeplechase Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Steeplechase Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
7301 Alma Dr · (762) 444-6884
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX 75025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2223 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 1425 · Avail. Jul 15

$916

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Unit 1717 · Avail. Jul 15

$947

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0917 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,074

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 1838 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 2234 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
sauna
Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans offer everything you're looking for in an apartment home! The kitchens come equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal! Every apartment comes with full-sized washer and dryer hook-ups, plenty of storage space, cable hook-ups in each room, private patios or balconies and high ceilings. For the ultimate in luxury, check out our upgraded apartments that could come with a fireplace, bay window, stainless steel appliances and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $2502BR: $350
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $150, 2nd pet: $75
fee: 1st pet: $200, 2nd pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight restrictions: 15 lb eachBreed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds, Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles(snakes, iguanas, etc.), Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds(parrots, cockatiels, macaws)
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $20/month. Contact the Leasing Office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steeplechase Apartments have any available units?
Steeplechase Apartments has 12 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Steeplechase Apartments have?
Some of Steeplechase Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steeplechase Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments offers parking.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has a pool.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have accessible units?
No, Steeplechase Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Steeplechase Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase Apartments has units with dishwashers.
