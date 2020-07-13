Steeplechase Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel range Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub sauna

Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans offer everything you're looking for in an apartment home! The kitchens come equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal! Every apartment comes with full-sized washer and dryer hook-ups, plenty of storage space, cable hook-ups in each room, private patios or balconies and high ceilings. For the ultimate in luxury, check out our upgraded apartments that could come with a fireplace, bay window, stainless steel appliances and more!