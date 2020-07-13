Steeplechase Apartments

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1BR: $2502BR: $350
Move-in Fees: Holding fee: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1st pet: $150, 2nd pet: $75
fee: 1st pet: $200, 2nd pet: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight restrictions: 15 lb eachBreed restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernard's, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers(Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds, Tarantulas, Piranhas, Reptiles(snakes, iguanas, etc.), Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds(parrots, cockatiels, macaws)