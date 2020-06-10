9753 Fandango Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Just reduced price and fresh paint updates to the home, won't last long!! This inviting open concept home has great drive up curb appeal Enjoy the large family room with lots of windows, great sunroom, soaring ceilings up to the second floor. Amazing Kitchen with ample 42-inch wood cabinets and endless beautiful granite with an enormous island. Large Master Suite with step down ceiling with crown molding, and open master bath with dual sinks, large garden tub w separate shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the large secondary bedrooms all w custom closets. Enjoy the great backyard with lots of open space, beautiful board on board fence and a covered patio. Recent updates are a new roof, fence & gutters. Frisco ISD!