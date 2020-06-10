All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:17 AM

9753 Fandango Lane

9753 Fandango Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9753 Fandango Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just reduced price and fresh paint updates to the home, won't last long!! This inviting open concept home has great drive up curb appeal Enjoy the large family room with lots of windows, great sunroom, soaring ceilings up to the second floor. Amazing Kitchen with ample 42-inch wood cabinets and endless beautiful granite with an enormous island. Large Master Suite with step down ceiling with crown molding, and open master bath with dual sinks, large garden tub w separate shower & walk-in closet. Enjoy the large secondary bedrooms all w custom closets. Enjoy the great backyard with lots of open space, beautiful board on board fence and a covered patio. Recent updates are a new roof, fence & gutters. Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9753 Fandango Lane have any available units?
9753 Fandango Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 9753 Fandango Lane have?
Some of 9753 Fandango Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9753 Fandango Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9753 Fandango Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 Fandango Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9753 Fandango Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 9753 Fandango Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9753 Fandango Lane offers parking.
Does 9753 Fandango Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9753 Fandango Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 Fandango Lane have a pool?
No, 9753 Fandango Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9753 Fandango Lane have accessible units?
No, 9753 Fandango Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 Fandango Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9753 Fandango Lane has units with dishwashers.

