952 Avondale Lane

Nice two story townhouse in west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. House features open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining and living room. Living room boasts soaring ceiling and wall of windows. Kitchen has built-in microwave. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Walk to community pool. Nice and quiet community. Close to I-75 and shopping center and movie theater.