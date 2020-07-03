952 Avondale Lane

Nice two story townhouse in west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. House features open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining and living room. Living room boasts soaring ceiling and wall of windows. Kitchen has built-in microwave. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Walk to community pool. Nice and quiet community. Close to I-75 and shopping center and movie theater.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
