Plano, TX
952 Avondale Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

952 Avondale Lane

952 Avondale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

952 Avondale Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Nice two story townhouse in west Plano with exemplary Plano ISD. House features open floor plan with kitchen opening to dining and living room. Living room boasts soaring ceiling and wall of windows. Kitchen has built-in microwave. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Walk to community pool. Nice and quiet community. Close to I-75 and shopping center and movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Avondale Lane have any available units?
952 Avondale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Avondale Lane have?
Some of 952 Avondale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Avondale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952 Avondale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Avondale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 952 Avondale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 952 Avondale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 952 Avondale Lane offers parking.
Does 952 Avondale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Avondale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Avondale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 952 Avondale Lane has a pool.
Does 952 Avondale Lane have accessible units?
No, 952 Avondale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Avondale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Avondale Lane has units with dishwashers.

