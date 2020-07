Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 5 bedroom, move-in ready home in Plano with desirable Frisco ISD! Large updated kitchen with island and granite counter tops, new sink, and all appliances included. Hard wood floors and fresh paint through out. Media room upstairs includes equipment. Large Master suite with double vanity and garden tub, separate shower, & large closet. 5th bedroom downstairs can also be office. Enjoy the shade of the covered patio and nice back yard & community pool!