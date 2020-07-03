All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 913 Baxter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
913 Baxter Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:00 PM

913 Baxter Drive

913 Baxter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

913 Baxter Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is in a great location, close to The Courses of Watters Creek Golf Course, walking trails and schools. Great layout and completely updated with new floors, paint, light fixtures and more with lots of natural light. Walk in to large living and dinning area with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, nook and extra large pantry and utility room. Split bedroom layout allows privacy to your huge master suite with walk-in closet. All bedrooms area great size. Study-den can also be 4th bedrooms. Front and back yard landscape maintenance included, offers a care free space for you to enjoy the weekend. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Baxter Drive have any available units?
913 Baxter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 Baxter Drive have?
Some of 913 Baxter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Baxter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
913 Baxter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Baxter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 913 Baxter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 913 Baxter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 913 Baxter Drive offers parking.
Does 913 Baxter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Baxter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Baxter Drive have a pool?
No, 913 Baxter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 913 Baxter Drive have accessible units?
No, 913 Baxter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Baxter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 Baxter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District