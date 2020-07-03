All apartments in Plano
8721 Somerville Way
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:52 AM

8721 Somerville Way

8721 Somerville Way · No Longer Available
Location

8721 Somerville Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy, perfect sized one-story home, ideal for a single family! Located in the highly reviewed Knolls at Russell Creek neighborhood, this house is fed by best reviewed schools. Fully renovated Kitchen with new appliances! Brand new master and guest bath! New roof, New fence and a brand new Water heater!! Granite bar top that extends from inside to a beautiful outside covered patio - makes it perfect to entertain guests when the weather is nice. Multi functional office room, with huge windows to outside. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8721 Somerville Way have any available units?
8721 Somerville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8721 Somerville Way have?
Some of 8721 Somerville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8721 Somerville Way currently offering any rent specials?
8721 Somerville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8721 Somerville Way pet-friendly?
No, 8721 Somerville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8721 Somerville Way offer parking?
Yes, 8721 Somerville Way offers parking.
Does 8721 Somerville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8721 Somerville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8721 Somerville Way have a pool?
No, 8721 Somerville Way does not have a pool.
Does 8721 Somerville Way have accessible units?
No, 8721 Somerville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8721 Somerville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8721 Somerville Way has units with dishwashers.

