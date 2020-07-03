8721 Somerville Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy, perfect sized one-story home, ideal for a single family! Located in the highly reviewed Knolls at Russell Creek neighborhood, this house is fed by best reviewed schools. Fully renovated Kitchen with new appliances! Brand new master and guest bath! New roof, New fence and a brand new Water heater!! Granite bar top that extends from inside to a beautiful outside covered patio - makes it perfect to entertain guests when the weather is nice. Multi functional office room, with huge windows to outside. MUST SEE!