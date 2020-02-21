872 Whitehall Drive

Amenities

Great location near Spring Creek and Alma in the established Park Forest Subdivision with quick and easy access to Hwy 75, George Bush, Hwy 121. This single story, tree lined home is down the street from the neighborhood Clearview Park and Playground, Greenbelt, and Jogging/Bike Path! Spacious, kitchen/living room/dining room floor plan including 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Entertain on the open patio off the kitchen. Laminated wood flooring throughout the entire house. Cozy brick fireplace in the living room and 2 tall wooden privacy fenced in backyard areas where one includes a storage shed. This home includes a large 2 car garage. The peach tree in the backyard is producing peaches! The owner will split the costs for indoor painting, so you get to enjoy the color scheme of your choice.



Public Driving Directions: From I-75, West on Spring Creek Parkway, Left on Alma Drive, left on Whitehall Drive, house is on the right.