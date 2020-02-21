All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:14 PM

872 Whitehall Drive

872 Whitehall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

872 Whitehall Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Great location near Spring Creek and Alma in the established Park Forest Subdivision with quick and easy access to Hwy 75, George Bush, Hwy 121. This single story, tree lined home is down the street from the neighborhood Clearview Park and Playground, Greenbelt, and Jogging/Bike Path! Spacious, kitchen/living room/dining room floor plan including 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths. Entertain on the open patio off the kitchen. Laminated wood flooring throughout the entire house. Cozy brick fireplace in the living room and 2 tall wooden privacy fenced in backyard areas where one includes a storage shed. This home includes a large 2 car garage. The peach tree in the backyard is producing peaches! The owner will split the costs for indoor painting, so you get to enjoy the color scheme of your choice.

Public Driving Directions: From I-75, West on Spring Creek Parkway, Left on Alma Drive, left on Whitehall Drive, house is on the right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 872 Whitehall Drive have any available units?
872 Whitehall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 872 Whitehall Drive have?
Some of 872 Whitehall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 872 Whitehall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
872 Whitehall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 872 Whitehall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 872 Whitehall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 872 Whitehall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 872 Whitehall Drive offers parking.
Does 872 Whitehall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 872 Whitehall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 872 Whitehall Drive have a pool?
No, 872 Whitehall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 872 Whitehall Drive have accessible units?
No, 872 Whitehall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 872 Whitehall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 872 Whitehall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

