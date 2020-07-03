8708 Pocono Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING - Great for entertaining: Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Villages of Russell Creek. Enter into this 3155 sq. ft house with a grand vaulted ceiling entry, open formal living and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with island, opens up to the family room with fire place. Located on the first floor is one bedroom with an adjacent bathroom (perfect for guest). The second floor holds 4 of the homes' bedrooms including: the beautiful master bedroom with an amazing en suite; a lovely jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 of the bedrooms; and the final separate bedroom.

The home has a Large, FENCED back yard and an ATTACHED 2 car garage. For more information, you can visit our website www.dallaspropertymanagement.net



(RLNE5113123)