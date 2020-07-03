All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8708 Pocono Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8708 Pocono Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:39 AM

8708 Pocono Drive

8708 Pocono Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8708 Pocono Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING - Great for entertaining: Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Villages of Russell Creek. Enter into this 3155 sq. ft house with a grand vaulted ceiling entry, open formal living and dining room. Eat-in kitchen with island, opens up to the family room with fire place. Located on the first floor is one bedroom with an adjacent bathroom (perfect for guest). The second floor holds 4 of the homes' bedrooms including: the beautiful master bedroom with an amazing en suite; a lovely jack and jill bathroom connecting 2 of the bedrooms; and the final separate bedroom.
The home has a Large, FENCED back yard and an ATTACHED 2 car garage. For more information, you can visit our website www.dallaspropertymanagement.net

(RLNE5113123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Pocono Drive have any available units?
8708 Pocono Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 8708 Pocono Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Pocono Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Pocono Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8708 Pocono Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8708 Pocono Drive offers parking.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Pocono Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive have a pool?
No, 8708 Pocono Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive have accessible units?
No, 8708 Pocono Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8708 Pocono Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8708 Pocono Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8708 Pocono Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District