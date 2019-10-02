8513 Forest Highlands Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool business center

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now! This bright, clean and spacious townhome features large living spaces, upper level game room and tons of storage;all ideally located in the private and scenic Hidden Creek neighborhood. Newer carpet and recent exterior updates makes this home like new and move in ready! Enjoy the low maintenance backyard & patio, community pool and close proximity to major freeways, shopping, business centers and Frisco ISD Schools! Smaller pets considered on case-by case-basis. Refrigerator included!