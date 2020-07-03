All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 8004 Winscott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
8004 Winscott Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8004 Winscott Drive

8004 Winscott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8004 Winscott Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 5 baths home in West Plano!. Master, secondary bedroom or home office all located downstairs!. Freshly painted with neutral colors all around, wood floors; custom brickwork in kitchen, wine cellar, formal dining room with french door access to covered patio. Sizable sun, study or hobby room off breakfast area. Media and game rooms upstairs with wet bar and mini-fridge. Upstairs bathroom offers hookup for additional washer and dryer. Two stair cases one off the front foyer and the other off the back foyer, extra storage, two cars garage with custom shelves. Attractive location close to schools, parks, and employments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 Winscott Drive have any available units?
8004 Winscott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 Winscott Drive have?
Some of 8004 Winscott Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 Winscott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8004 Winscott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 Winscott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8004 Winscott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 8004 Winscott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8004 Winscott Drive offers parking.
Does 8004 Winscott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8004 Winscott Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 Winscott Drive have a pool?
No, 8004 Winscott Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8004 Winscott Drive have accessible units?
No, 8004 Winscott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 Winscott Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 Winscott Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District