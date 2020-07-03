8004 Winscott Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 5 baths home in West Plano!. Master, secondary bedroom or home office all located downstairs!. Freshly painted with neutral colors all around, wood floors; custom brickwork in kitchen, wine cellar, formal dining room with french door access to covered patio. Sizable sun, study or hobby room off breakfast area. Media and game rooms upstairs with wet bar and mini-fridge. Upstairs bathroom offers hookup for additional washer and dryer. Two stair cases one off the front foyer and the other off the back foyer, extra storage, two cars garage with custom shelves. Attractive location close to schools, parks, and employments!