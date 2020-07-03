All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 7504 Tara Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
7504 Tara Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7504 Tara Court

7504 Tara Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7504 Tara Court, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
wine room
Home has so much to offer.4300 sqft, on a cul-de-sac. 4+ parking. 3 gas FP's, Vaulted Ceilings, Sit on half acre lot of privacy with a Pool and Spa, Sport Court and huge yard with Covered Patio ideal for entertaining. Large kitchen overlooks the family room with FP. Separate Wine room, bar with built in Wine cooler. Exercise or craft room next to garage. Split rooms. Separate room that is ideal for movies. Truly an executive style home that offers so many features. Too Many UPGRADES to list. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7504 Tara Court have any available units?
7504 Tara Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7504 Tara Court have?
Some of 7504 Tara Court's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7504 Tara Court currently offering any rent specials?
7504 Tara Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7504 Tara Court pet-friendly?
No, 7504 Tara Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7504 Tara Court offer parking?
Yes, 7504 Tara Court offers parking.
Does 7504 Tara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7504 Tara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7504 Tara Court have a pool?
Yes, 7504 Tara Court has a pool.
Does 7504 Tara Court have accessible units?
No, 7504 Tara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7504 Tara Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7504 Tara Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District