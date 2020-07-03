7504 Tara Court

Amenities

wine room patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub wine room

Home has so much to offer.4300 sqft, on a cul-de-sac. 4+ parking. 3 gas FP's, Vaulted Ceilings, Sit on half acre lot of privacy with a Pool and Spa, Sport Court and huge yard with Covered Patio ideal for entertaining. Large kitchen overlooks the family room with FP. Separate Wine room, bar with built in Wine cooler. Exercise or craft room next to garage. Split rooms. Separate room that is ideal for movies. Truly an executive style home that offers so many features. Too Many UPGRADES to list. You will not be disappointed.