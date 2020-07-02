7253 Rembrandt Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great condo with 2 master suites! One down and one up! Wood floors throughout the downstairs and stairs. Huge closets. Open kitchen to family room. Loft upstairs makes for a great study or second living room! Nice patio area! Hurry this won't last long!