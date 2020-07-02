Great condo with 2 master suites! One down and one up! Wood floors throughout the downstairs and stairs. Huge closets. Open kitchen to family room. Loft upstairs makes for a great study or second living room! Nice patio area! Hurry this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have any available units?
7253 Rembrandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have?
Some of 7253 Rembrandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7253 Rembrandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7253 Rembrandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.