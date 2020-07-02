All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7253 Rembrandt Drive

7253 Rembrandt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7253 Rembrandt Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Great condo with 2 master suites! One down and one up! Wood floors throughout the downstairs and stairs. Huge closets. Open kitchen to family room. Loft upstairs makes for a great study or second living room! Nice patio area! Hurry this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have any available units?
7253 Rembrandt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have?
Some of 7253 Rembrandt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7253 Rembrandt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7253 Rembrandt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7253 Rembrandt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7253 Rembrandt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7253 Rembrandt Drive offers parking.
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7253 Rembrandt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have a pool?
No, 7253 Rembrandt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have accessible units?
No, 7253 Rembrandt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7253 Rembrandt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7253 Rembrandt Drive has units with dishwashers.

