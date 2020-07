Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and bright home with gorgeous hardwood floors, natural lighting, and a shaded backyard perfect for entertaining! The living room leads to a sun room which could be used as an additional living area. Gorgeous and updated master bathroom with large Jacuzzi tub. The garage has large cabinets for storage and all closets have custom shelving. Lawn care and pest control is included. No pets.