Plano, TX
6604 Shadow Crest Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

6604 Shadow Crest Drive

6604 Shadow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6604 Shadow Crest Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in prestigious Hills at Prestonwood golf community. Master on first floor in addition to another bedroom and full bath. Handscraped wood floors downstairs in living areas and hallway. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters, island. Dog and cat allowed and includes pet door that can be closed. Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve and Willowbend Mall. PreWired speakers in several rooms and backyard. Some furniture can be available to resident. Extra refrigerator in garage. Washer and Dryer stay. Walk in closets in 3 of 4 bedrooms. Lots of storage. Ring doorbell and camera installed. Gas grill in backyard can remain. Owner is licensed realtor in TX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have any available units?
6604 Shadow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have?
Some of 6604 Shadow Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Shadow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Shadow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Shadow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Shadow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Shadow Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.

