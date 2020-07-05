6604 Shadow Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in prestigious Hills at Prestonwood golf community. Master on first floor in addition to another bedroom and full bath. Handscraped wood floors downstairs in living areas and hallway. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters, island. Dog and cat allowed and includes pet door that can be closed. Close to Arbor Hills Nature Preserve and Willowbend Mall. PreWired speakers in several rooms and backyard. Some furniture can be available to resident. Extra refrigerator in garage. Washer and Dryer stay. Walk in closets in 3 of 4 bedrooms. Lots of storage. Ring doorbell and camera installed. Gas grill in backyard can remain. Owner is licensed realtor in TX