6541 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home across the street from Thomas Elementary School, walking trail and park. This home features a large living space and large master bedroom. The kitchen is just off of the living room and the dining room could be a home office. This corner lot is large and completely fenced for privacy.

A 12 x 10 covered patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home is ready for a new family. This is a non-smoking property. Use the TAR Lease Application. A $45 per adult over 18 non-refundable application fee is required.