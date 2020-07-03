All apartments in Plano
6541 Santa Fe Trail

6541 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6541 Santa Fe Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home across the street from Thomas Elementary School, walking trail and park. This home features a large living space and large master bedroom. The kitchen is just off of the living room and the dining room could be a home office. This corner lot is large and completely fenced for privacy.
A 12 x 10 covered patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home is ready for a new family. This is a non-smoking property. Use the TAR Lease Application. A $45 per adult over 18 non-refundable application fee is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
6541 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 6541 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6541 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6541 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6541 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6541 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6541 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6541 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
No, 6541 Santa Fe Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 6541 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6541 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6541 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.

