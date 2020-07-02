644 Post Oak Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredible property with soaring ceilings and open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Very spacious study with which can also be used as a second living area, beautiful kitchen with brick arch over the cook top, spacious family room overlooking the pool with a fireplace. Master Oasis down with lots of additional space for a sitting area with a stone 2-sided fireplace. Winding staircase at entry and an additional staircase behind breakfast room. Plantation shutters throughout the first floor. There is an upstairs suite with private bath. Lots of entertaining space around the pool with a separate green space that is private with an automatic gate to driveway. Move in Ready.