Home
/
Plano, TX
/
644 Post Oak Drive
Last updated March 16 2020 at 1:40 AM

644 Post Oak Drive

644 Post Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

644 Post Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Incredible property with soaring ceilings and open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Very spacious study with which can also be used as a second living area, beautiful kitchen with brick arch over the cook top, spacious family room overlooking the pool with a fireplace. Master Oasis down with lots of additional space for a sitting area with a stone 2-sided fireplace. Winding staircase at entry and an additional staircase behind breakfast room. Plantation shutters throughout the first floor. There is an upstairs suite with private bath. Lots of entertaining space around the pool with a separate green space that is private with an automatic gate to driveway. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Post Oak Drive have any available units?
644 Post Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 644 Post Oak Drive have?
Some of 644 Post Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 644 Post Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Post Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Post Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 644 Post Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 644 Post Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 644 Post Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 644 Post Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Post Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Post Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 644 Post Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 644 Post Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Post Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Post Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 644 Post Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

