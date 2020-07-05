All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

6400 Willow Creek Drive

6400 Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Willow Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally updated Plano home with beautiful pool and 3-car garage, situated on a creek lot & ready for the most discerning tenants. Charming driveup with stately landscaping, great attention to detail. Inside boasts hardwood floors, 3 living rooms, surround sound throughout, wine closet, gourmet cooks dream of a kitchen w granite, eat-in bar, 7-burner stove with custom hood, farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry & more. Large master suite w updated bath, featuring jetted tub, separate shower, split vanities, walk-in shower & more. Gorgeous backyard is perfect for entertaining, with pool, lighting, and serene natural views. 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs, as well as 3rd living room. A real gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
6400 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 6400 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6400 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6400 Willow Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6400 Willow Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6400 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6400 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

