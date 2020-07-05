6400 Willow Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally updated Plano home with beautiful pool and 3-car garage, situated on a creek lot & ready for the most discerning tenants. Charming driveup with stately landscaping, great attention to detail. Inside boasts hardwood floors, 3 living rooms, surround sound throughout, wine closet, gourmet cooks dream of a kitchen w granite, eat-in bar, 7-burner stove with custom hood, farmhouse sink, custom cabinetry & more. Large master suite w updated bath, featuring jetted tub, separate shower, split vanities, walk-in shower & more. Gorgeous backyard is perfect for entertaining, with pool, lighting, and serene natural views. 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs, as well as 3rd living room. A real gem!