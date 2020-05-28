5969 Kensington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning entrance with curved staircase greets you as you enter the foyer. The downstairs includes private study and formal dining areas. Large open living room overlooks private backyard. Huge trees provide a tree canopy and lots of shade over the back of the house. Home features wood floors and ceramic tile, no carpet. Master bedroom is located upstairs with one secondary bedroom downstairs. Fantastic neighborhood with easy commute access to Dallas North Tollway. Pets negotiable, no smoking on property.