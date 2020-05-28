All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:14 PM

5969 Kensington Drive

5969 Kensington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5969 Kensington Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning entrance with curved staircase greets you as you enter the foyer. The downstairs includes private study and formal dining areas. Large open living room overlooks private backyard. Huge trees provide a tree canopy and lots of shade over the back of the house. Home features wood floors and ceramic tile, no carpet. Master bedroom is located upstairs with one secondary bedroom downstairs. Fantastic neighborhood with easy commute access to Dallas North Tollway. Pets negotiable, no smoking on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5969 Kensington Drive have any available units?
5969 Kensington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5969 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 5969 Kensington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5969 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5969 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5969 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5969 Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5969 Kensington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5969 Kensington Drive offers parking.
Does 5969 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5969 Kensington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5969 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 5969 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5969 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5969 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5969 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5969 Kensington Drive has units with dishwashers.

