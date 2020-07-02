5716 Gerber Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Single Story great home located in Plano with schools catering to Plano ISD .Sophisticated & Dramatic. Great Split bedroom floor-plan. Large Eat-In Island Kitchen w Butler's Pantry & Breakfast Area. Huge backyard has stone wall and stairs. Master Suite has Double Vanities, Sep Shower w Huge Master Closet. New Paint , New carpets in all bedrooms .Completely renovated kitchen granite counter and back-splash with new sink and Dishwasher . Walk in shower in second bath and toilets newly installed . Newly replaced Cook top , Oven range . Brand new AC unit . RO Water system installed under kitchen sink . Great home accessible to all shopping areas in Murphy and less a mile from Walmart in Murphy.