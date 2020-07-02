All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

5716 Gerber Terrace

5716 Gerber Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5716 Gerber Terrace, Plano, TX 75094

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single Story great home located in Plano with schools catering to Plano ISD .Sophisticated & Dramatic. Great Split bedroom floor-plan. Large Eat-In Island Kitchen w Butler's Pantry & Breakfast Area. Huge backyard has stone wall and stairs. Master Suite has Double Vanities, Sep Shower w Huge Master Closet. New Paint , New carpets in all bedrooms .Completely renovated kitchen granite counter and back-splash with new sink and Dishwasher . Walk in shower in second bath and toilets newly installed  . Newly replaced Cook top , Oven range . Brand new AC unit . RO Water system installed under kitchen sink . Great home accessible to all shopping areas in Murphy and less a mile from Walmart in Murphy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Gerber Terrace have any available units?
5716 Gerber Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Gerber Terrace have?
Some of 5716 Gerber Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Gerber Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Gerber Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Gerber Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Gerber Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 5716 Gerber Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5716 Gerber Terrace offers parking.
Does 5716 Gerber Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Gerber Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Gerber Terrace have a pool?
No, 5716 Gerber Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Gerber Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5716 Gerber Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Gerber Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 Gerber Terrace has units with dishwashers.

