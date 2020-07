Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous open floor plan townhome in convenient location of Shops of Legacy feeding to Plano schools! Light, bright with huge wall of windows is impressive when entering. Entertaining dozens of people is easy. 2nd story overlooks the large living area. Fireplace and balcony off of kitchen are touches to make the urban lifestyle complete. 3 bedrooms, 2 car garage, and huge storage areas!