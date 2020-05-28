5208 Teddington Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous Remodeled Paul Taylor Custome Home. Fresh Designer Painting whole house, Almost Brand New Carpet, New Frameless Shower in Master Bath, New Tile in Two Bathrooms, New Roof 2018, New Fence 2018, Bruce Hardwood Floor Throughout entry, kitchen, breakfast area and family room. Build in surrounding soung system and additional speaker built in Formal Dining, Formal Living, Family Room and Master Room (Patio is wired). Dramatoc 12 feet ceilings. Fully guttered, Two baywindows. Oversized Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Oversized utility room with sink. 2 Energy Efficient AC system. Pet case by case. Come and show it, you wont be disappointed!