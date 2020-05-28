All apartments in Plano
5208 Teddington Park Drive

5208 Teddington Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Teddington Park Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous Remodeled Paul Taylor Custome Home. Fresh Designer Painting whole house, Almost Brand New Carpet, New Frameless Shower in Master Bath, New Tile in Two Bathrooms, New Roof 2018, New Fence 2018, Bruce Hardwood Floor Throughout entry, kitchen, breakfast area and family room. Build in surrounding soung system and additional speaker built in Formal Dining, Formal Living, Family Room and Master Room (Patio is wired). Dramatoc 12 feet ceilings. Fully guttered, Two baywindows. Oversized Kitchen with Breakfast Nook. Oversized utility room with sink. 2 Energy Efficient AC system. Pet case by case. Come and show it, you wont be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have any available units?
5208 Teddington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have?
Some of 5208 Teddington Park Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5208 Teddington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Teddington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Teddington Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Teddington Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5208 Teddington Park Drive offers parking.
Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Teddington Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have a pool?
No, 5208 Teddington Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Teddington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Teddington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5208 Teddington Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

