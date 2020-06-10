All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

4926 Rasor Boulevard

4926 Rasor Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Rasor Boulevard, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

Granite Countertops & Gourmet Kitchen Islands

Open Concept Kitchen w/ Designer Cabinets

Dining Area

Multi-Speed Ceiling Fans in every bedroom

Wood-Style Flooring throughout kitchens, living spaces & bathrooms

Glass Showers w/ Bench Seats

Keyless Entry - convenient, smart technology

Walk-In Closets w/ Wood Shelves

Private Terraces & Patios for private outdoor living

Nest WIFI Enabled Thermostat in every home

Full-Service Valet Trash Pickup - direct to unit with indicator signal light

Community Amenities

Upscale Resort Style Swimming Oasis

Health & Fitness Center for cardio, strength & flexibility

Resident Lounge with living room style TV, kitchen and community lounge

Espresso Station

On-Site Nature Path to enjoy daily

24-HR Package Locker System with Mail Lounge

Pet Friendly with on-leash and off-leash dog parks with washing station

Business Center with WiFi and Bluetooth Printing

Smoke-Free environment throughout the community

Keyless Entry and Controlled Access Building

Connected to Dining & Shopping - walk to Headquarters Village

Beautiful Architecture with lux hotel-style corridors & elevators

Gated Parking Garage with Reserved Parking

Grilling & Dining Courtyard for events & socializing

Outdoor TV Lounge

Poolside Private Cabanas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have any available units?
4926 Rasor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have?
Some of 4926 Rasor Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Rasor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Rasor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Rasor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Rasor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Rasor Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Rasor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4926 Rasor Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have accessible units?
Yes, 4926 Rasor Boulevard has accessible units.
Does 4926 Rasor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Rasor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

