4926 Rasor Boulevard

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Granite Countertops & Gourmet Kitchen Islands
Open Concept Kitchen w/ Designer Cabinets
Dining Area
Multi-Speed Ceiling Fans in every bedroom
Wood-Style Flooring throughout kitchens, living spaces & bathrooms
Glass Showers w/ Bench Seats
Keyless Entry - convenient, smart technology
Walk-In Closets w/ Wood Shelves
Private Terraces & Patios for private outdoor living
Nest WIFI Enabled Thermostat in every home
Full-Service Valet Trash Pickup - direct to unit with indicator signal light
Community Amenities
Upscale Resort Style Swimming Oasis
Health & Fitness Center for cardio, strength & flexibility
Resident Lounge with living room style TV, kitchen and community lounge
Espresso Station
On-Site Nature Path to enjoy daily
24-HR Package Locker System with Mail Lounge
Pet Friendly with on-leash and off-leash dog parks with washing station
Business Center with WiFi and Bluetooth Printing
Smoke-Free environment throughout the community
Keyless Entry and Controlled Access Building
Connected to Dining & Shopping - walk to Headquarters Village
Beautiful Architecture with lux hotel-style corridors & elevators
Gated Parking Garage with Reserved Parking
Grilling & Dining Courtyard for events & socializing
Outdoor TV Lounge
Poolside Private Cabanas