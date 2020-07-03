All apartments in Plano
4804 Glen Echo Drive

Location

4804 Glen Echo Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 Plano Home Available for Immediate Move In - OPEN HOUSE! Monday, August 5 from 5-7 PM. BEAUTIFUL light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath house in sought after Plano ISD. Beautifully maintained home features den with surround sound and stone fireplace. Large, eat-in, island kitchen with ceramic tile floor and crisp clean white space. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with marble tub and dual sinks. Even secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and very large windows, making everything feel much more spacious and cheery with a lot of natural light! Large fenced backyard with open air pergola porch and shade tree. Visit us at www.reedycreekms.com for pics, more info and application.

(RLNE4985723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have any available units?
4804 Glen Echo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4804 Glen Echo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Glen Echo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Glen Echo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Glen Echo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive offer parking?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4804 Glen Echo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4804 Glen Echo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

