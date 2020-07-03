4804 Glen Echo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 Plano Home Available for Immediate Move In - OPEN HOUSE! Monday, August 5 from 5-7 PM. BEAUTIFUL light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath house in sought after Plano ISD. Beautifully maintained home features den with surround sound and stone fireplace. Large, eat-in, island kitchen with ceramic tile floor and crisp clean white space. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with marble tub and dual sinks. Even secondary bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and very large windows, making everything feel much more spacious and cheery with a lot of natural light! Large fenced backyard with open air pergola porch and shade tree. Visit us at www.reedycreekms.com for pics, more info and application.



(RLNE4985723)