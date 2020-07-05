All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4720 Pyramid Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM

4720 Pyramid Drive

4720 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4720 Pyramid Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated zero-lot home in desirable Preston Lakes. Open floor plan with living room, study and master down. 2nd living area and 2 bedrooms, each with own bath, up. Large kitchen with high-end Stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, butler’s pantry, island, and breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and tons of storage space! Updates include; refinished hardwood floors, upstairs hardwoods, lighting fixtures, paint, cabinet hardware, granite in upstairs baths and new carpet. Large patio-deck and small yard with artificial turf. Convenient Preston-Parker location with easy access to Dallas N Tollway. Community has swimming pool. Shows like new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4720 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
4720 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4720 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 4720 Pyramid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4720 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4720 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4720 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4720 Pyramid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4720 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
No, 4720 Pyramid Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4720 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4720 Pyramid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4720 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4720 Pyramid Drive has a pool.
Does 4720 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 4720 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4720 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4720 Pyramid Drive has units with dishwashers.

