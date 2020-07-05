4720 Pyramid Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Updated zero-lot home in desirable Preston Lakes. Open floor plan with living room, study and master down. 2nd living area and 2 bedrooms, each with own bath, up. Large kitchen with high-end Stainless appliances, built-in refrigerator, 5 burner gas cook top, butler’s pantry, island, and breakfast bar. Walk-in closets and tons of storage space! Updates include; refinished hardwood floors, upstairs hardwoods, lighting fixtures, paint, cabinet hardware, granite in upstairs baths and new carpet. Large patio-deck and small yard with artificial turf. Convenient Preston-Parker location with easy access to Dallas N Tollway. Community has swimming pool. Shows like new!