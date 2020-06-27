All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:20 AM

4679 Edith

4679 Edith Street · No Longer Available
Location

4679 Edith Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Popular Willow Crest Townhome is available for the tenant seeking a super property with a great location just minutes from 121 and Preston. Three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms up. Downstairs are study, dining room, and family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the pool and amenity center just a short walk away. Available now - move in and enjoy a carefree lifestyle!! HOA provides yard care and is paid by the landlord. Highly
rated Frisco schools nearby!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 Edith have any available units?
4679 Edith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4679 Edith have?
Some of 4679 Edith's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4679 Edith currently offering any rent specials?
4679 Edith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 Edith pet-friendly?
No, 4679 Edith is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4679 Edith offer parking?
No, 4679 Edith does not offer parking.
Does 4679 Edith have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4679 Edith does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 Edith have a pool?
Yes, 4679 Edith has a pool.
Does 4679 Edith have accessible units?
No, 4679 Edith does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 Edith have units with dishwashers?
No, 4679 Edith does not have units with dishwashers.

