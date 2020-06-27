4679 Edith

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Popular Willow Crest Townhome is available for the tenant seeking a super property with a great location just minutes from 121 and Preston. Three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms up. Downstairs are study, dining room, and family room open to the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen includes upgraded cabinets, granite counter counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the pool and amenity center just a short walk away. Available now - move in and enjoy a carefree lifestyle!! HOA provides yard care and is paid by the landlord. Highly

rated Frisco schools nearby!!