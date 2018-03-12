All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 2 2020

4677 Edith Street

4677 Edith Street · No Longer Available
Location

4677 Edith Street, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Desirable end-unit townhome with downstairs master. Bright and Elegant living room with soaring ceilings overlooks the gourmet island kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and upgraded cabinets. Ample sized downstairs master suite with deep garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs game room and library with wrought iron balusters; large secondary bedrooms, and full bath. Enclosed patio. Great Plano location and Frisco ISD. Easily access to 121 and Dallas Noth Tollway. Don't miss it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4677 Edith Street have any available units?
4677 Edith Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4677 Edith Street have?
Some of 4677 Edith Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4677 Edith Street currently offering any rent specials?
4677 Edith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4677 Edith Street pet-friendly?
No, 4677 Edith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4677 Edith Street offer parking?
No, 4677 Edith Street does not offer parking.
Does 4677 Edith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4677 Edith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4677 Edith Street have a pool?
No, 4677 Edith Street does not have a pool.
Does 4677 Edith Street have accessible units?
No, 4677 Edith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4677 Edith Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4677 Edith Street has units with dishwashers.

