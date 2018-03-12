4677 Edith Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Desirable end-unit townhome with downstairs master. Bright and Elegant living room with soaring ceilings overlooks the gourmet island kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and upgraded cabinets. Ample sized downstairs master suite with deep garden tub, dual sinks, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs game room and library with wrought iron balusters; large secondary bedrooms, and full bath. Enclosed patio. Great Plano location and Frisco ISD. Easily access to 121 and Dallas Noth Tollway. Don't miss it.