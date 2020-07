Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful DUPLEX with an Open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, new wood floors and fresh carpet throughout. The master bedroom is located on the first floor, feat. vaulted ceilings and wood laminate floors, dual vanity and a large walk-in closet. Sizable loft area for a game room-office space upstairs, All of the bedrooms have large closets. Yard maintenance. Plano West Senior High School, 2 car garage, fenced backyard, small pets allowed. Great central location.