4609 Bending Oak Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Lovely home in a quiet well-established neighborhood! Goodman built home close to Legacy West and Toyota Headquarters. Also close Frisco Schools and nearby parks. This charming home is nestled in the quiet community, of Villages of Preston Glen featuring split bedrooms provides a lot of space at a good price! Its front yard is beautifully shaded by mature trees. The wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of a very large living area which is open to the kitchen and b'fast area. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & countertops and its windows overlook the private back yard, letting in a lot of light. Fridge included. Home includes formal living and dining. Enjoy some of the coolest restaurants close by.