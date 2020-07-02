All apartments in Plano
4609 Bending Oak Trail

Location

4609 Bending Oak Trail, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely home in a quiet well-established neighborhood! Goodman built home close to Legacy West and Toyota Headquarters. Also close Frisco Schools and nearby parks. This charming home is nestled in the quiet community, of Villages of Preston Glen featuring split bedrooms provides a lot of space at a good price! Its front yard is beautifully shaded by mature trees. The wood-burning fireplace is the focal point of a very large living area which is open to the kitchen and b'fast area. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets & countertops and its windows overlook the private back yard, letting in a lot of light. Fridge included. Home includes formal living and dining. Enjoy some of the coolest restaurants close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have any available units?
4609 Bending Oak Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have?
Some of 4609 Bending Oak Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Bending Oak Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Bending Oak Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Bending Oak Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4609 Bending Oak Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail offer parking?
No, 4609 Bending Oak Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Bending Oak Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have a pool?
No, 4609 Bending Oak Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have accessible units?
No, 4609 Bending Oak Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Bending Oak Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Bending Oak Trail has units with dishwashers.

