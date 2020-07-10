4528 Oak Shores Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

This beautiful 2 story home with flexible floor plan has it all! Double-height ceiling. Large kitchen island and granite counter-top. Spacious Study fills with light. Master suite with sitting area, separate vanities, & garden tub. Upstairs, large game room provides room for play or entertainment. Backyard is landscaped & has stamped concrete patio. Five-minute walk to Heritage Park. Easy access to major highway and shopping center. Highly rated Frisco ISD schools.

**Tenant and Tenant agent to verify all information, dimensions and schools**