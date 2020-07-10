All apartments in Plano
4528 Oak Shores Drive

4528 Oak Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Oak Shores Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
This beautiful 2 story home with flexible floor plan has it all! Double-height ceiling. Large kitchen island and granite counter-top. Spacious Study fills with light. Master suite with sitting area, separate vanities, & garden tub. Upstairs, large game room provides room for play or entertainment. Backyard is landscaped & has stamped concrete patio. Five-minute walk to Heritage Park. Easy access to major highway and shopping center. Highly rated Frisco ISD schools.
**Tenant and Tenant agent to verify all information, dimensions and schools**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have any available units?
4528 Oak Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have?
Some of 4528 Oak Shores Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Oak Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Oak Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Oak Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Oak Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive offer parking?
No, 4528 Oak Shores Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Oak Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 4528 Oak Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 4528 Oak Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Oak Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Oak Shores Drive has units with dishwashers.

