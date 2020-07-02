4440 Birdsong Lane

Amenities

Beautiful One Story Family Home located in Preston Cove Community. 4 Bedrooms with two Living Areas and Wood-look Ceramic Tile. 2nd Living Area Perfect for Game room or Office. Gorgeous updated Kitchen Featuring Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances and Huge Island with lot's of Counter Space and Storage. Formal Dining Adjacent to Kitchen with view of cozy floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace. Light and Bright Master with Dual Sinks and Large Closet. Oversize Covered Back Porch Looks out to large backyard with access to rear entry garage.

