4440 Birdsong Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:57 PM

4440 Birdsong Lane

4440 Birdsong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4440 Birdsong Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful One Story Family Home located in Preston Cove Community. 4 Bedrooms with two Living Areas and Wood-look Ceramic Tile. 2nd Living Area Perfect for Game room or Office. Gorgeous updated Kitchen Featuring Granite Counter tops, Stainless Appliances and Huge Island with lot's of Counter Space and Storage. Formal Dining Adjacent to Kitchen with view of cozy floor to Ceiling Brick Fireplace. Light and Bright Master with Dual Sinks and Large Closet. Oversize Covered Back Porch Looks out to large backyard with access to rear entry garage.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

