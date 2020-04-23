All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4412 Cedar Valley Drive
Last updated April 8 2019 at 9:29 AM

4412 Cedar Valley Drive

4412 Cedar Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4412 Cedar Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come and take a look at this MOVE-IN READY house located at highly desirable West Plano ISD. This lovely home features open concept Wood floor, vaulted ceilings, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 clean bathrooms, and a huge backyard. The kitchen comes well equipped Granite countertops, a center island, breakfast bar, gas range and ample storage space. Installed new HVAC unit in 4.1.2019. Walking distance to schools and parks. Easy access to Dallas North Toll way, 121, Stonebriar Mall and gourmet restaurants. You must see it! *ONLY DOGS ALLOWED, NO CATS*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have any available units?
4412 Cedar Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have?
Some of 4412 Cedar Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Cedar Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Cedar Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Cedar Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Cedar Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4412 Cedar Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

