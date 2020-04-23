4412 Cedar Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

Come and take a look at this MOVE-IN READY house located at highly desirable West Plano ISD. This lovely home features open concept Wood floor, vaulted ceilings, 5 spacious bedrooms, 3 clean bathrooms, and a huge backyard. The kitchen comes well equipped Granite countertops, a center island, breakfast bar, gas range and ample storage space. Installed new HVAC unit in 4.1.2019. Walking distance to schools and parks. Easy access to Dallas North Toll way, 121, Stonebriar Mall and gourmet restaurants. You must see it! *ONLY DOGS ALLOWED, NO CATS*