4321 Waskom Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

4321 Waskom Drive

4321 Waskom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4321 Waskom Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely update 4 beds 2.1 baths, 2 Car in sought after neighborhood, City of Plano, Frisco ISD. Interior was freshly painted and new Carpet in Sep 2018 !!! Formal living, dining, family, and kitchen downstairs with laminated wood and tiles, granite countertop, stainless steel gas cooktop and over-the-range microwave. This home feeds to 10-10-9 schools. Borchardt Elementary school is across the street.
There are pools, lake, green belt, jogging and bike trails in the master-planned community. Centrally located, 2 mins to TX-121, 7 mins to DNT, 10 mins to HQs like Toyota, Pepsi, FedEx, Liberty Mutual, Dr Pepper...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Waskom Drive have any available units?
4321 Waskom Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4321 Waskom Drive have?
Some of 4321 Waskom Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 Waskom Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Waskom Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Waskom Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Waskom Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4321 Waskom Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4321 Waskom Drive offers parking.
Does 4321 Waskom Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Waskom Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Waskom Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4321 Waskom Drive has a pool.
Does 4321 Waskom Drive have accessible units?
No, 4321 Waskom Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Waskom Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 Waskom Drive has units with dishwashers.

