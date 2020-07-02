4321 Waskom Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely update 4 beds 2.1 baths, 2 Car in sought after neighborhood, City of Plano, Frisco ISD. Interior was freshly painted and new Carpet in Sep 2018 !!! Formal living, dining, family, and kitchen downstairs with laminated wood and tiles, granite countertop, stainless steel gas cooktop and over-the-range microwave. This home feeds to 10-10-9 schools. Borchardt Elementary school is across the street.

There are pools, lake, green belt, jogging and bike trails in the master-planned community. Centrally located, 2 mins to TX-121, 7 mins to DNT, 10 mins to HQs like Toyota, Pepsi, FedEx, Liberty Mutual, Dr Pepper...